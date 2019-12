Brazil landslide kills 7 people, including baby and girl Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A landslide in Brazil’s northeastern city of Recife on Tuesday caused two houses to collapse, killing seven people, according to local firefighters. A young couple and their 2-month-old boy, as well as a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother, were among the dead, Brazilian media outlet G1 reported. Firefighters arrived at […] 👓 View full article

