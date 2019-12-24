Global  

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weaponsBy Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 | 8:22 a.m. MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia has got a strong edge in designing new weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons. Speaking at a meeting with top military brass, Putin said that for the first time in history Russia is now leading the world in developing an entire new class of weapons unlike in the past when it was catching up with the United States. The Russian leader noted that during Cold War times, the Soviet Union was behind the United States in designing the atomic bomb and building strategic bombers and intercontinental ballistic...
