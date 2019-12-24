Global  

Karma Had a Hand in Top 5 ‘Feel-Good’ Sports Moments of 2019

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Karma had a career year in 2019. She draped a green jacket on Tiger Woods, handed soccer’s World Cup to a tough-as-nails U.S. Women’s National Team, shipped the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy to a cool-as-they-come rookie coach and players from the Great White North, righted a wrong that happened a quarter-mile from the finish line […]
