The Spice Melange 💩 @WhereSheGoAt Might be a combination, I feel my karma and depression work hang in hand at times 1 day ago

The Courier Karma had a career year in 2019. https://t.co/Nrv9sfERDJ 2 days ago

Ryne Figueroa @DarrenRosengar1 @CarmellaWWE Word prayers up every where because theres just something about this energy that does… https://t.co/ouqIEwDp00 2 days ago

WilliamBriggsDDS RT @nbcsandiego: Whether they happened on a manicured lawn at the Masters, or turning for home on a dirt strip at the Kentucky Derby, the m… 3 days ago

#NBC7 San Diego Whether they happened on a manicured lawn at the Masters, or turning for home on a dirt strip at the Kentucky Derby… https://t.co/c3VNo17W7y 3 days ago

NBC Los Angeles Karma had a career year in 2019. https://t.co/h66swqs31D 3 days ago

Sebastian H. Brousseau Karma Had a Hand in Top 5 'Feel-Good' Sports Moments of 2019 https://t.co/wttfB0Ewet 3 days ago