Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eve

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Residents wade through flooded streets after Typhoon Kammuri lashed the Philippines Cities in the Northeastern part of the Philippines are submerged with floodwater after typhoon Kammuri battered the country with rain. Footage shows residents in a commercial district in Camarines.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23Published 3 weeks ago Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines, killing at least 2 The main Luzon island was hit by powerful storm leading to mass evacuations in coastal areas and hillside communities. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this