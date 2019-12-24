Global  

Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eve

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eveManila:�Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, made landfall in the Philippines on Tuesday with sustained winds of up to 150 km per hour and caused cancellations at airports, ports and bus stations, affecting thousands of travelers on Christmas eve. According to a Philippine...
