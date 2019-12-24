Global  

Kevin Spacey posts bizarre video suggesting you 'kill people with kindness'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
What are we supposed to make of this video from Kevin Spacey? Is it Spacey speaking or one of his characters? And what does he mean? Beats us.
News video: Kevin Spacey does another odd Xmas video

Kevin Spacey does another odd Xmas video 01:00

 Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has posted a unique Christmas message. The star faces claims of sexual assault against him.

Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video [Video]Kevin Spacey: Another Strange Christmas Video

(CNN) Kevin Spacey has released a second "House of Cards" inspired holiday video, featuring himself in front of a fire place talking about being under attack. His message follows last year's Christmas..

Philadelphia-Native Kevin Hart Posts Emotional Video On Recovery From Car Wreck [Video]Philadelphia-Native Kevin Hart Posts Emotional Video On Recovery From Car Wreck

The 40-year-old comedian posted to his Instagram account Wednesday documenting his recovery efforts and his new perspective on life.

Kevin Spacey posts bizarre video as character Frank Underwood: 'It's been a pretty good year'

Kevin Spacey returned to the Internet in a bizarre way.
FOXNews.com

‘Can He Be Serious? I’m Dead Serious’: Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Holiday Video

For the second consecutive year, Kevin Spacey has posted a bizarre video to YouTube on Christmas Eve. “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the...
Mediaite

