U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift' - Trump

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid U.S. concerns that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile test.
News video: U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump

U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump 01:52

 Kim Jong Un this month threatened a &apos;Christmas gift&apos; for the United States. President Trump says he&apos;s ready to handle any surprises from North Korea. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift', says Trump

May be it’s a present where Kim sends me a vase as opposed to a missile test, the U.S. President said
