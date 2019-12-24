Mets, Betances agree to 1-year deal with 2021 player option

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract. The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is […]


