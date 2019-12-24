Nigeria orders release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Detained activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore will be released on bail, Nigeria's Attorney General said in a statement Tuesday. Sowore, who is the publisher of US-based Sahara reporters news site, was arrested in August after calling for a nationwide demonstration against Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. He was charged with treason, money laundering and cyberstalking the President, but denies all the...
Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore and former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki left prison Tuesday evening after the attorney general ordered their release... Reuters Also reported by •allAfrica.com
