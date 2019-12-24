Nigeria orders release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Detained activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore will be released on bail, Nigeria's Attorney General said in a statement Tuesday. Sowore, who is the publisher of US-based Sahara reporters news site, was arrested in August after calling for a nationwide demonstration against Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari . He was charged with treason, money laundering and cyberstalking the President, but denies all the... 👓 View full article

