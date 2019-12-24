Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

President Trump says he hasn't 'thought' about Roger Stone pardon

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Roger Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress to protect the president.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone found guilty of 7 criminal charges [Video]Roger Stone found guilty of 7 criminal charges

A jury convicted U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s ally Roger Stone on Friday, finding the long-time Republican operative and self-proclaimed &quot;dirty trickster&quot; guilty on seven..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Roger Stone found guilty on all counts [Video]Roger Stone found guilty on all counts

Trump's former campaign adviser was convicted of obstruction.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Stone and Flynn faced ‘very unfair’ treatment, amid pardon speculation

President Trump expressed sympathy Tuesday toward former associates Roger Stone and Michael Flynn over what he called their "very unfair" treatment as...
FOXNews.com

Trump doesn't rule out pardon for convicted confidant Roger Stone

Trump doesn't rule out pardon for convicted confidant Roger Stone
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.