Count your blessings … And remember worldwide suffering Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

We sit in our comfortable living rooms or dens, watching TV. We read the sports pages and enjoy drinking and partying at tailgate parties. We overeat and try to lose weight by buying Weight Watchers subscriptions and enrolling in well-equipped gyms. We drive our gas-guzzling SUVs from one store to another to shop. We love […] We sit in our comfortable living rooms or dens, watching TV. We read the sports pages and enjoy drinking and partying at tailgate parties. We overeat and try to lose weight by buying Weight Watchers subscriptions and enrolling in well-equipped gyms. We drive our gas-guzzling SUVs from one store to another to shop. We love […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐚. Happy birthday to a sweet soul, Moy Moy. Count your blessings but remember to count today twice because you’ve been… https://t.co/alBrBdXiZU 11 minutes ago Oscar @KatlainXo I may not know your accomplishments, but I am happy you're still on this Earth. That shows me, not only… https://t.co/1bb6sTsc7A 5 hours ago gino critilli, Founder & CEO 🇮🇱🇮🇹🇺🇸 RT @JenSelter: Knowing that what we focus on grows, remember to count your blessings instead of your problems 5 hours ago Kind Reminder Bot🤖 You⭐️ are nice; remember to please 🙏🏽: count your blessings before you sleep, not sheep🐑 #share 5 hours ago Al-amin RT @muftimenk: It’s common to look at how others are doing and feel like you’re not making much progress or worse, have remained stagnant.… 6 hours ago Zafkiel Aleph Dear self, This coming year, please stop chasing for people who doesn't give a***about you. Count your blessin… https://t.co/MIIEy959o8 6 hours ago Keepin It Country RT @sheri_lynn95252: Yes Penny, I hope that things there are getting better as each day passes, always remember to count your many Blessing… 8 hours ago Sheri Lynn Yes Penny, I hope that things there are getting better as each day passes, always remember to count your many Bless… https://t.co/aJRnNW2p1o 10 hours ago