Marshawn Lynch signs deal with Seattle Seahawks to push for another Super Bowl title

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
After the Seattle Seahawks lost their two top running backs on Sunday, Marshawn Lynch and the Seawhawks struck a deal for him to come back.
