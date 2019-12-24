Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Three British family members 'drown' at Costa del Sol resort

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The relatives were found unresponsive in a pool, a hotel operator on the Costa del Sol says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU Most Wanted Fugitive Busted On Bday In Costa Del Sol [Video]EU Most Wanted Fugitive Busted On Bday In Costa Del Sol

One of Europe’s most wanted criminals has been arrested on the Spanish Costa del Sol while celebrating his birthday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Birmingham holidaymaker tells of 'indescribable' scenes as British family of three drown at Costa del Sol resort

Birmingham holidaymaker tells of 'indescribable' scenes as British family of three drown at Costa del Sol resortResort operators offered heartfelt condolences after three family members - two children and a man - were found unresponsive in one of the swimming pools
Tamworth Herald

British father, two children drown in Spanish pool on Christmas eve

Three members of the same British family - the father and two children - were found dead on Tuesday in a swimming pool of a Costa del Sol resort in southern...
Reuters


Tweets about this

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK The tragedy unfolded after a nine-year-old girl got into difficulties at the swimming pool (pictured) of the Club L… https://t.co/juHGur0hp8 10 minutes ago

StaySafeHotels

StaySafe Hospitality Costa del Sol: Father and two children drown in swimming pool https://t.co/cBI9vvS9E4 21 minutes ago

VigilanceHub

VigilanceHub Incredibly sad news at anytime of year. Our condolences to the family and friends for their loss. Costa del Sol: Fa… https://t.co/Tt7BwZiQqB 24 minutes ago

Refhero54

NABEEL MUBARAK RT @DailyMailUK: Three members of British family die at Spanish resort in Christmas tragedy https://t.co/UJ044L6rwu 26 minutes ago

Lucy_sutton

✨Luce RT @BBCNews: Three British family members 'drown' at Costa del Sol resort https://t.co/Ipzp7Ia3sA 28 minutes ago

Andym6769

Andym Costa del Sol: Father and two children drown in swimming pool https://t.co/EBa9A1kajo https://t.co/hKvk4Thpzd 50 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Costa del Sol: Father and two children drown in swimming pool | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/Pim9Aelp4w 55 minutes ago

heather_venter

Heather Venter Three members of same British family die in Costa del Sol https://t.co/irxG8EInpf via @MailOnline 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.