Getting your last gift on Christmas Eve? You're not alone and Kroger's registers even went down

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The International Council of Shopping Centers predicted that 74 million Americans will pick up last-minute presents on Christmas Eve.
News video: Last Minute Christmas Eve Shoppers Pack The Malls

Last Minute Christmas Eve Shoppers Pack The Malls 02:36

 Ted Scouten reports some malls opened early to take advantage of the last minute shopping frenzy.

Christmas shoppers deal with last-minute rush [Video]Christmas shoppers deal with last-minute rush

Stores were busy on this Christmas Eve, with shoppers finishing up their last-minute buys before Christmas. In Howard, the Meijer parking lot was packed.

Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Try To Beat The Clock At Sunvalley Mall [Video]Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Try To Beat The Clock At Sunvalley Mall

On Christmas Eve at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, it was apparently not too late for last minute shoppers to find gifts. Don Ford reports. (12-24-2019)

Recent related news from verified sources

What’s In The Bag? Shoppers Keep Buying Until The Last Minute On Christmas Eve

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas finds out what's in shopper's shopping bags as they rush to get last-minute Christmas gifts.
ET Last Minute Before Christmas Deals: 15 Percent off $50 Apple Gift Card

With Christmas eve tomorrow, you are all but out of time to shop for your friends and family. If you still need a gift, it's not too late to get some items from...
