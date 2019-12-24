Global  

Hong Kong protests: Christmas Eve rallies lead to clashes

BBC News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Police battle pro-democracy protesters with tear gas in some of the most sustained unrest seen in weeks.
News video: Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve 01:38

 Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series...
Japan Today

Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve...
Reuters


