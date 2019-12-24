Global  

Women sue Frontier Airlines over sex assaults by passengers

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
DENVER (AP) — Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by passengers on Frontier Airlines flights sued the Denver-based budget carrier for allegedly refusing to help them and either not having or failing to follow policies to respond to assaults. The class action lawsuit was filed Dec. 16 by two Denver residents and was […]
News video: Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sex Assaults By Passengers

Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sex Assaults By Passengers 00:30

 Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by passengers on Frontier Airlines flights are suing the Denver-based budget carrier for allegedly refusing to help them and either not having or failing to follow policies to respond to assaults.

