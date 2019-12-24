Women sue Frontier Airlines over sex assaults by passengers

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

DENVER (AP) — Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by passengers on Frontier Airlines flights sued the Denver-based budget carrier for allegedly refusing to help them and either not having or failing to follow policies to respond to assaults. The class action lawsuit was filed Dec. 16 by two Denver residents



