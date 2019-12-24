Global  

Rebuttal of Christianity Today’s Trump Editorial Leads to a Resignation

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A second evangelical site, The Christian Post, sharply denounced the editorial, prompting its own political editor to resign in protest.
 US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted evangelical Christian magazine 'Christianity Today.' The conservative publication was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham. The influential magazine recently called in an editorial for Trump to be removed from office. On Thursday, it wrote that it...

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office . 'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham. . An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by..

Recent related news from verified sources

Journalist Quits Christian Post After Paper Bashes Christianity Today’s Anti-Trump Editorial

A journalist who worked at the Christian Post quit after nearly a decade at the evangelical paper over an editorial that bashed Christianity Today’s bombshell...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesHaaretz

Christianity Today editor defends editorial calling for Trump's removal

A top evangelical Christian writer defended on Sunday a recent scathing editorial he wrote that called for President Trump to be removed from office.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteSeattle TimesReutersJerusalem PostHaaretz

