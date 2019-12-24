Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Toronto rapper Bvlly, 24, killed in Christmas Eve shooting

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Authorities have identified Toronto rapper Bvlly as the victim of a fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario, Canada. He was 24.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

People flock to churches to attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve [Video]People flock to churches to attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve

People flock to churches to attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes [Video]Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes

Protests leave a trail of destruction after clashes spilled out across malls and the tourist hub in Hong Kong on Christmas Eve. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian rapper Bvlly killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario

The Durham Region Polic Service in Ontario confirmed that rapper Bvlly was killed in a shooting on Tuesday.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rkitaneh

Rasheed Kitaneh Toronto rapper Bvlly killed in Oshawa shooting https://t.co/yXNFrGGRFL 36 minutes ago

boneknightmare5

#TheResistance "Toronto rapper Bvlly killed in Oshawa shooting" https://t.co/Q2LKD1S5uv 56 minutes ago

JMendez_1000

Mendez @rsdx773 @ELGRANTURBO818 "Toronto rapper Bvlly killed in Oshawa shooting" https://t.co/EFFtBcHKNW 1 hour ago

willamazen

@Willamazen_official Toronto rapper, Bvlly, who’s legal name is Jahquar Stewart, was shot and killed early Christmas Eve outside a townh… https://t.co/1t5UcUfVaA 1 hour ago

Balenciaga90

ElisaBalenciaga⭐️⭐️⭐️ Another rapper... Toronto rapper Bvlly killed in Oshawa shooting https://t.co/hEcVilOcS5 1 hour ago

RTVyourway

RavinTV™ Toronto Rapper Bvlly Killed In Christmas Eve Shooting: Report https://t.co/u7QpZ5FOL1 2 hours ago

bryansbros_co

bryans brothers "Toronto rapper Bvlly killed in Oshawa shooting" https://t.co/5FxSWjMcpE 2 hours ago

DaReal_REZ

1/2 Blood 🇺🇸 Prince of Persia 🇮🇷 RT @djvlad: Toronto Rapper Bvlly Reportedly Shot and Killed https://t.co/VQECLq1wfh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.