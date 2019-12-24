Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Disney unveils newest 'Baby Yoda' toy: An 11-inch plush doll, delivered in March 2020

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Disney's online store finally has a "Baby Yoda" toy, but the doll based on the character in Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" won't ship until March.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Bonsall animal center critters help give 'Baby Yoda' a voice

Bonsall animal center critters help give 'Baby Yoda' a voice 00:46

 At Wild Wonders in Bonsall, two critters were used to help provide the voice of the character from Disney Plus' "Star Wars" series, affectionately known as "Baby Yoda."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret [Video]Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret

Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret. Glover may be the one to blame for the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise during the holidays. . Baby Yoda, also known as 'The Child,' has become a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments [Video]Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments

Everyone loves Baby Yoda! He's the best thing Disney has created all year. In the wake of Baby Yoda's huge cultural impact, we are counting down the best Baby Yoda moments from Disney's "The..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney is finally selling a cute Baby Yoda plush, but it won’t arrive anytime soon

Disney is finally selling a cute Baby Yoda plush, but it won’t arrive anytime soonDisney is finally selling a proper, officially licensed Baby Yoda plush toy just in time for the holidays; the only problem is customers won’t actually get it...
The Verge

Highly-anticipated Baby Yoda plush toy is coming in 2020

Disney's decision to not release Baby Yoda merchandise for the holidays may have cost them millions.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

sophspics26

Soph Getting this I might... Disney unveils newest 'Baby Yoda' toy: An 11-inch plush doll, delivered in March 2020… https://t.co/khHtirfdsi 5 hours ago

RyanJacobs105

Ryan Jacobs Disney unveils newest 'Baby Yoda' toy: An 11-inch plush doll, delivered in March 2020 https://t.co/JmhozQJmbP 10 hours ago

SpecialJanni

Jannette Vega Æ 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇬🇷 Disney unveils newest 'Baby Yoda' toy: An 11-inch plush doll, delivered in March 2020 https://t.co/LPHFLJ8zOq 15 hours ago

artistsforhire

Cindy-ArtistsforHire Disney unveils newest 'Baby Yoda' toy: An 11-inch plush doll, delivered in March 2020 https://t.co/nyNDtez7ql 16 hours ago

ScoobySnax3

Scooby RT @MSN: Disney says Baby Yoda doll will be available March 1 https://t.co/Dl4sLqoX79 17 hours ago

ManishS10090357

Manish Sharma RT @AFTvitaliy: Disney unveils newest 'Baby Yoda' toy: An 11-inch plush doll, delivered in March 2020 https://t.co/OpGo7R4xHg #YahooFinance… 18 hours ago

AFTvitaliy

AFT Dispatch Disney unveils newest 'Baby Yoda' toy: An 11-inch plush doll, delivered in March 2020 https://t.co/OpGo7R4xHg… https://t.co/5o74PtFbqG 18 hours ago

MSN

MSN Disney says Baby Yoda doll will be available March 1 https://t.co/Dl4sLqoX79 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.