Marshawn Lynch’s return has already fired up Seahawks. But for it to be a success, he’ll need to perform on the field.

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
When it comes down to the heart of the matter – how Marshawn Lynch will perform on Sunday and beyond, and whether he can still summon the ferocity and explosiveness that made him a superstar – well, that remains a gigantic mystery.
‘He’s the only guy who can pull this off’: Marshawn Lynch’s return to Seahawks galvanizes a fanbase ahead of showdown with 49ers

Fan reaction to Lynch's return has been overwhelming positive, of course, as the Seahawks hope to make a deep run in the NFL playoffs.
Seattle Times

Marshawn Lynch practices with Seahawks, says ‘it’s a great feeling to be back’

Lynch held a typically unique impromptu press conference following his return to the practice field at the VMAC Tuesday.
Seattle Times

