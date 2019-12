In an internal memo, Pentagon leadership has urged military personnel not to take mail-in DNA tests, warning that they create security risks, are unreliable and could negatively affect service members’ careers. The letter, which was reported by Yahoo News, was sent Friday. It does not name any particular DNA testing companies, but counsels broadly against […]

