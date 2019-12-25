Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 things about Santa Claus we bet you didn't know!

DNA Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Did you know that you can actually send a letter to Santa Claus?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Hunky Santa and Mrs. Claus

Hunky Santa and Mrs. Claus 00:24

 Check out Hunky Santa and Mrs. Claus for a holiday treat at 6 p.m. at Fashion Show mall.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Trapped in Solitude [Video]Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Trapped in Solitude

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Trapped in Solitude Pitch (Jude Law) tries to convince Jack (Chris Pine) to join him in his battle against the Guardians. Plot synopsis: Generation after..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:32Published

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride [Video]Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride Jack (Chris Pine) is called in to help North (Alec Baldwin) and the other Guardians stop the Boogeyman, Pitch (Jude Law), from destroying the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Things you probably don't know about life as a professional Santa Claus

Things you probably don't know about life as a professional Santa ClausOur reporter comes face to (bearded) face with the man himself...
Derby Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.