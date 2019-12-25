Global  

What's open Christmas Day? The list includes CVS, Starbucks and 7-Eleven — but not Walmart

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Is Walmart open Christmas 2019? No, but CVS, Walgreens and convenience stores are. For restaurants, select Starbucks and Dunkin' are open Wednesday.
News video: Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday

Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday 01:49

 We have a list of malls that will be open on Christmas Eve.

These businesses are open Christmas Day: McDonald's, Macaroni Grill, Starbucks and more

Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open Christmas Day. Contact your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open.
USATODAY.com

What stores are open Christmas Day for last-minute gifts, forgotten ingredients? See the list

Is Walmart open on Christmas? No, and Target, Best Buy and Home Depot are closed. Here's what is open and where to get free Christmas coffee.
USATODAY.com


