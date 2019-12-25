Henry Herald Sports Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to ESPN.… https://t.co/OQjpHg5roR 57 seconds ago Tim May RT @KTLA: The ESPN college football reporter announced on social media earlier this month that he had contracted an illness that progressed… 2 minutes ago amgoth2000 RT @THR: Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died on Tuesday after a short illness. He was 34 https://t.co/KxoK4Yavlc 2 minutes ago Anthony Ogozalek ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, 34, dies on birthday https://t.co/lRnCCznQwP via @usatoday 2 minutes ago Bass Reeves RT @skhanjr: Today has been a real struggle. Still trying to process this. Ed was my dude. Love you, man. https://t.co/TkUAXp3Hoq 3 minutes ago MichaelRawls RT @DickieV: On this Holiday season this is such a heartbreaking story about Ed Aschoff of @espn only 34 Reading about Ed makes me wish… 5 minutes ago Christiana Lilly I had the pleasure to study journalism with @AschoffESPN at UF, including an all nighter for a Magazine Management… https://t.co/37iCQICVzL 6 minutes ago KTLA 5 Morning News Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to ESPN.​ https://t.co/GiS84Ueego 7 minutes ago