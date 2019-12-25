Merry Christmas, 'not happy holidays': how our leaders spent Christmas

The PM's pastor delivered a sermon urging the faithful to preserve Christmas' traditional religious character, while Anthony Albanese volunteered at the Exodus Foundation.

