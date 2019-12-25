Wild Oats XI looks for 10th Sydney to Hobart line honors win

SYDNEY (AP) — Wild Oats XI begins its quest for a 10th line honors win in the Sydney to Hobart race beginning Thursday from Sydney Harbour. In early November that didn’t seem possible after the super maxi sustained mast and deck rigging damage that put her spot in the 75th edition of the race in […]

