BCCI confirms match referees will take final call for Ranji Trophy matches played on Solar Eclipse 2019

DNA Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
On the 26th of December, the world will witness "Annual Solar Eclipse" and it will be third & final solar eclipse of the year.
Solar eclipse: city all set to turn gaze skywards on December 26

At the Central Stadium, the main venue in Thiruvananthapuram, visitors can view the progression of the eclipse on an LED screen
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

amSnehadri

Snehadri Sarkar RT @dna: BCCI confirms match referees will take final call for Ranji Trophy matches played on Solar Eclipse 2019 . . . #solareclipse2019 #C… 1 hour ago

dna

DNA BCCI confirms match referees will take final call for Ranji Trophy matches played on Solar Eclipse 2019 . . .… https://t.co/Z6HvZBW8sP 2 hours ago

