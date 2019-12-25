Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight MassPope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesus's birth reminded humanity how "God continues to love us all, even the worst of us". The pontiff told crowds gathered at the Vatican for his Christmas Eve Mass: "You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you." Thousands of Palestinians and foreigners converged in the biblical town of Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. A few hundred worshippers gathered in the church on the site of Jesus's birth for midnight mass, attended by...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass 00:48

 Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition. With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn The First Noel, Francis processed down the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

St. Patrick's Hosts Christmas Eve Midnight Mass [Video]St. Patrick's Hosts Christmas Eve Midnight Mass

CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the midnight mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published

Christmas Mass being held in Utica [Video]Christmas Mass being held in Utica

Historic Old St. John's Church holding Mass on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day

Credit: WKTVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | 'God continues to love - even the worst of us' - Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations

Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesus's birth reminded humanity how...
News24

Pope Francis delivers Christmas message to the faithful

The Pope spoke during a 90-minute service at Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's Basilica. Meanwhile, Christian tourists flocked to Bethlehem in the West Bank.
The Age


Tweets about this

af_afram

Afram Danjuma Pope Francis ushers in Christmas with midnight Mass https://t.co/M3yl5Lu5XH @dailynation reports 58 seconds ago

OneNation70290

One Nation SA God continues to love - even the worst of us - Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations https://t.co/gFhDXERk6F via @News24 2 minutes ago

vatican_news

Vatican news Travel Pope Francis Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations with Midnight Mass at Vatican - News18 https://t.co/g9pwVcIpmR 3 minutes ago

DsouzaGerard

Gerard Dsouza RT @Jennife69946970: One picture says about a Million things. Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

karimraffa

Karim RAFFA Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass #PopeFrancis #MidnightMass #Christmas #Xmas… https://t.co/IhqohGY1Ev 5 minutes ago

Politiko_Ph

Politiko Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass https://t.co/UJkMXqWuMK #PolitikoGlobal @AFP 10 minutes ago

Jennife69946970

Jennifer Bertrand One picture says about a Million things. Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass https://t.co/mFfY3TCCy9 11 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News https://t.co/Nb22wOjzhm | 'God continues to love – even the worst of us' – Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebra… https://t.co/65G8gUJ2Y3 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.