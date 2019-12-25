Global  

White-bearded bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘merry Christmas’

The Age Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The man allegedly threw an undisclosed sum of money in the air before waiting at a coffee shop to be arrested.
News video: Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas'

Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas' 00:39

 Police said the robber, later identified as David Oliver, 65, walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St., claimed to have a weapon and took cash from a teller before throwing it in the air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"

Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’

A man with a white beard was being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry...
Reuters

PRAISETRIUNEGOD

#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 A NEW KIND OF SANTA 🎅 "White-bearded 'Merry Christmas' bank robber throws cash at passers-by - "… https://t.co/DTv0CwFQTe 7 minutes ago

harshrpandey

Harshavardhan RT @republic: White-bearded bank robber throws stolen cash at passers-by, wishes them 'Merry Christmas' https://t.co/TY7qlRtU5r 13 minutes ago

Campeau_Evan

Evan Campeau ☭ RT @CTVNews: White-bearded 'Merry Christmas' bank robber throws cash at passers-by https://t.co/WxfbZaQ1XC https://t.co/DNSfFZNtJS 27 minutes ago

Siliconeer

Siliconeer White-bearded #'Merry Christmas' #bank #robber throws cash at passers-by https://t.co/ZvLF0BFt32 #'Merry #bank… https://t.co/zOYuzfuICl 28 minutes ago

HessReimond

reimond hess RT @AFP: A white-bearded man in Colorado Springs robbed a bank two days before Christmas, before throwing the stolen cash in the air and wi… 28 minutes ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump White-bearded ‘Merry Christmas’ bank robber throws cash at passers-by https://t.co/ERkb3ihECY 30 minutes ago

Afriupdate_com

Afriupdate News White-bearded ‘Merry Christmas’ bank robber throws cash at passers-by https://t.co/PKhVMtECI1 https://t.co/cRXFrJ9nPp 31 minutes ago

MedicalQuack

MedicalQuack RT @AFP: A white-bearded man in Colorado Springs robbed a bank two days before Christmas, before throwing the stole… https://t.co/QGmaMTivoU 35 minutes ago

