HONOLULU (AP) — Cole McDonald capped a stellar performance with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining, and Hawaii beat BYU 38-34 on Tuesday night for the Warriors’ first 10-win season since 2010. McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns against a BYU defense that was allowing an average of 203.8 […] 👓 View full article