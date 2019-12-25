Global  

Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day misery

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day miseryPeople stranded in evacuation centres and at ports as Typhoon Phanfone passes over string of islands Typhoon Phanfone has pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable holiday season to millions. Thousands were stranded at shuttered ports or evacuation centres...
Sea turtle rescued after being washed onto beach by typhoon in the Philippines [Video]Sea turtle rescued after being washed onto beach by typhoon in the Philippines

A sea turtle that was blown off course by choppy seas during a typhoon was rescued after being washed up on a beach. The marine creature was found among the wreckage in the recently typhoon-ravaged..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

Thousands of logs cover river after being washed away during Typhoon Kammuri in the Philippines [Video]Thousands of logs cover river after being washed away during Typhoon Kammuri in the Philippines

Footage shows huge logs floating on an overflowing river in the Philippines days after typhoon Kammuri hit the country. Resident April Joy Manaligod said that widespread logging in the region could..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:11Published


Philippines Typhoon strands over 25,000 people on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation.
France 24

Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day

Thousands were stranded at shuttered ports or evacuation centres at the height of the festive season on Wednesday, and residents cowered in rain-soaked homes as...
IndiaTimes


