Philippine typhoon Phanfone ruins Christmas for travelers, evacuees

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Christmas turned to chaos for many holiday observers in the central Philippines as a typhoon with strong winds and heavy rains destroyed homes, cut off power and stranded travelers, disaster officials said on Wednesday.
Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eve

Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eveManila:�Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, made landfall in the Philippines on Tuesday with sustained winds of up to 150 km per hour and caused...
WorldNews

