Watch: Prince George Shows Off Pudding-Making Skills For Christmas Event

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Watch: Prince George Shows Off Pudding-Making Skills For Christmas EventFour generations of the Royal Family came together on Tuesday for a special cause - the 'Together at Christmas' initiative and 6-year-old Prince George took centre stage as they prepared the special... ......
News video: Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

 Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Prince George makes Christmas puddings for the Royal British Legion [Video]Prince George makes Christmas puddings for the Royal British Legion

The puddings were mixed for the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative, which aims to provide extra support to the Armed Forces community.

Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth [Video]Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth

Video of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge has been released. Photos of the royals were distributed by Buckingham palace earlier in..

Prince George and Prince Charlotte's Christmas milestone

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to make their Christmas debut this year.The Sun revealed that George, six, and Charlotte, four, will walk to church...
New Zealand Herald

New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas puddings

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George make puddings for the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas program.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

