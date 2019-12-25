Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A father and his two children have been found dead in a swimming pool in Spain. A faulty pool pump may have led to the family drowning while on vacation on Christmas Eve.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: 1-year-old critical after near-drowning in Mesa

1-year-old critical after near-drowning in Mesa 01:18

 Girl fighting for life after falling in family's pool.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with [Video]Moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with

This is the moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with PAINT.Evie Carr was born with a condition which means she may..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Earthquake causes waves at resort swimming pool in the Philippines [Video]Earthquake causes waves at resort swimming pool in the Philippines

A swimming pool inside a resort in the Philippines produced waves as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit parts of the Mindanao island on Tuesday (October 29). Onlooker Kyle Villasis said he was on a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Christmas Eve tragedy as family of three die in hotel pool on Costa del Sol

Christmas Eve tragedy as family of three die in hotel pool on Costa del SolThe incident happened at Club La Costa World near Fuengirola
Hull Daily Mail

British father, two children drown in Spanish pool on Christmas eve

Three members of the same British family - the father and two children - were found dead on Tuesday in a swimming pool of a Costa del Sol resort in southern...
Reuters


Tweets about this

hospbusnews

Eric Hertha https://t.co/n299FramiJ British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol #hotelnews @hospbusnews 2 hours ago

AUC31

AUC3I British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol | @EspacioAfro @Afrofeminas https://t.co/LwCPMAjfH8 3 hours ago

MichaelMiguelCE

Michael A. Miguel British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol https://t.co/rS4GKAqj9M 8 hours ago

EUwatchers

EUwatch A father and his two children have been found dead in a swimming pool in Spain. A faulty pool pump m...… https://t.co/05ercExUO0 9 hours ago

swimmsolutions

Swim Solutions British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol - DW (English) https://t.co/qLquQyIZOP 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.