Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Terrorists kill 35 civilians in Burkina Faso attack

euronews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens

'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens 05:18

 At least 35 civilians, mostly women, killed alongside seven soldiers and at least 80 armed fighters in Soum province.

Recent related videos from verified sources

26/11 Mumbai attacks: The story | Oneindia News [Video]26/11 Mumbai attacks: The story | Oneindia News

It's been 11 years since the terror attacks in Mumbai that sent tremors thorugh our nation. It's been 11 years of coming to terms with those ghastly events and drawing lessons from the loopholes in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 06:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

35 civilians killed in Burkina Faso terror attack

Ouagadougou, Dec 25 (IANS) Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women,
Sify Also reported by •ReutersSBSRIA Nov.Al JazeeraMENAFN.comHinduCTV NewsFrance 24Deutsche WelleJerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viptandon

Blue @ Neela RT @TarekFatah: On #ChristmasDay, Jihadi Terrorists slaughter 35 civilians in a motorcycle raid in #BurkinaFaso https://t.co/Mhf5ryzPwd 4 minutes ago

ycoronado_ve

Yosmar Coronado Terrorists kill 35 civilians in Burkina Faso attack https://t.co/lvWQKhwrnH https://t.co/Y7hTNG2h72 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.