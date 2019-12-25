Global  

Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The scene, which Disney cut to preserve a PG-13 rating in the conservative nation, was the first overt appearance of gay characters in the “Star Wars” franchise.
