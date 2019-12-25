Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service

David Marshall RT @itvnews: The Queen arrives at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as the Royal Family attend the annual Christmas Day service https… 1 minute ago The Cambridge Family ♡ RT @saadsalman719: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Royal Family for the first time as they walk from Sandringham House… 1 minute ago HT BBC News - Royal Family attend Sandringham Christmas Day church services https://t.co/rTGEoAu4Ek 3 minutes ago Barry Wilcox BBC News - Royal Family attend Sandringham Christmas Day church services https://t.co/AJannRHFhJ 6 minutes ago The Royal Watcher Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Royal Family for the first time as they walk from Sandringham… https://t.co/oc00ThI9XT 6 minutes ago The Royal Watcher Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Royal Family for the first time as they walk from Sandringham… https://t.co/fQLKnp7vUc 9 minutes ago