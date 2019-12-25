Global  

Royal Family to attend Sandringham Christmas Day church service

BBC News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Royal Family will attend church a day after Prince Philip was discharged from hospital.
News video: George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen 00:53

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand...

Queen Elizabeth and family attend church- with a few notable absences [Video]Queen Elizabeth and family attend church- with a few notable absences

Prince Andrew avoided the limelight on Christmas Day by skipping the royal family&apos;s traditional mid-morning walk to church and attending an earlier service with other relatives. Emer McCarthy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Princess Charlotte curtseys to the Queen [Video]Princess Charlotte curtseys to the Queen

Princess Charlotte took after her mother the Duchess of Cambridge as she curtseyed to the Queen as she departed St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the Christmas day service. Report by Browna...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham as Prince Charles supports brother Andrew

Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham as Prince Charles supports brother AndrewThe Prince of Wales was seen walking side by side with his scandal-hit brother, Prince Andrew, in a sign of solidarity as the royal family attended the annual...
New Zealand Herald

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring the Kids to Christmas Day Service with The Queen!

Kate Middleton and Prince William walk alongside two of their children while heading to Christmas Day Church Service on Wednesday (December 25) at Church of St...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

spatialsyndave

David Marshall RT @itvnews: The Queen arrives at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as the Royal Family attend the annual Christmas Day service https… 1 minute ago

Cambridges_5

The Cambridge Family ♡ RT @saadsalman719: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Royal Family for the first time as they walk from Sandringham House… 1 minute ago

HT96768238

HT BBC News - Royal Family attend Sandringham Christmas Day church services https://t.co/rTGEoAu4Ek 3 minutes ago

richbears

Barry Wilcox BBC News - Royal Family attend Sandringham Christmas Day church services https://t.co/AJannRHFhJ 6 minutes ago

saadsalman719

The Royal Watcher Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Royal Family for the first time as they walk from Sandringham… https://t.co/oc00ThI9XT 6 minutes ago

saadsalman719

The Royal Watcher Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Royal Family for the first time as they walk from Sandringham… https://t.co/fQLKnp7vUc 9 minutes ago

