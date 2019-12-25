Global  

Donald Trump says US is ready for any North Korea 'Christmas gift'

SBS Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump has made light of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's warning of a "Christmas gift", saying it might be a "nice present" such as a vase.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump [Video]U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump

Kim Jong Un this month threatened a &apos;Christmas gift&apos; for the United States. President Trump says he&apos;s ready to handle any surprises from North Korea. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas [Video]Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas. But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US ready to deal with any North Korean 'Christmas gift': President Donald Trump

 Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen a regular target of attacks, which have left hundreds dead since the start of 2015 when the violence began to...
Zee News

Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas gift

Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas giftPresident Donald Trump has brushed off North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully”...
WorldNews

