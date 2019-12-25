Barca and Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Even though Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to dominate like in past seasons, the two heavyweights are at the top of the Spanish league for the winter break. Lionel Messi’s Barcelona will head into 2020 with a two-point advantage over second-place Madrid after completing 18 of 38 rounds. Barcelona got […] 👓 View full article

