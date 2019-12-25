Global  

President of Dubai-based carrier Emirates to retire in June

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East’s biggest carrier, the company confirmed Wednesday. Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will remain on as an adviser, the company told The […]
