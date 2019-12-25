Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'I don't have a home right now': Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter talks activism, basketball

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Compared to the real-life dangers Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter contends with for speaking out against his home country's authoritarian regime, boxing out seven-footers for rebounds may seem inconsequential by comparison.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA star Enes Kanter appears on Capitol Hill in support of Turkish human rights legislation [Video]NBA star Enes Kanter appears on Capitol Hill in support of Turkish human rights legislation

Turkish NBA Star Enes Kanter is teaming up with U.S. legislators to help advance human rights in his home country

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published


Tweets about this

W2KLRADIO

W2KLRADIO-247 ‘I don’t have a home right now’: Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter talks activism, basketball https://t.co/ikUSL2tObt https://t.co/sxCyqpaqTp 18 seconds ago

soniaerasmus

Sonia /🌟🌟🌟Trump2020 RT @Larrypolya22: It is also true that white Christians have been relentlessly attacked by the “establishment” right here at home for no ot… 2 minutes ago

Pratik01240472

Pratik RT @JASSKAUR1_: @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @TheRashamiDesai @Vivo_India No you fouls @ColorsTV respect humans if not respect girls becoz u… 3 minutes ago

topicofrickii

ricki♉️ RT @kweenkadie: PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE be nice to the people who are servicing you during the holidays instead of being home with their famil… 3 minutes ago

Larrypolya22

Lawrence Polyakov It is also true that white Christians have been relentlessly attacked by the “establishment” right here at home for… https://t.co/9Dqm7UjlSz 4 minutes ago

KentBushart

Kent Bushart @PeteButtigieg He wasn’t a refugee. His adopted daddy Joseph had a home and a job in another town. They had to trav… https://t.co/XeuNgOBsXE 5 minutes ago

D_OReagan

Douglas O'Reagan @intuitive33 @chadmbol @IbraheemSamirah You bought your home, you didn’t buy a perpetual right to have every lot yo… https://t.co/0QIK6IQYHd 5 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto 'I don't have a home right now': Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter talks activism, basketball https://t.co/EI3Yn7IqMr https://t.co/bdoUStd7Cc 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.