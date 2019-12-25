Global  

Christmas Day forecast, Queen Elizabeth II's address, NBA action: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Christmas Day forecast won't stop you from traveling or going to the stores and restaurants that will be open and more to start your Wednesday.
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: CBSMiami.com Christmas Day Weather Forecast

CBSMiami.com Christmas Day Weather Forecast 00:59

 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has your Christmas Day weather forecast.

Temps climb into mid-60s for Christmas Day [Video]Temps climb into mid-60s for Christmas Day

Temps will fall back into the low to mid-40s. On Christmas Day, we start with temps in the middle 40s, quickly rising to the mid-60s by afternoon. We will be close to a record. The warmest Christmas..

Credit: KMBC

Audra's Wednesday Forecast [Video]Audra's Wednesday Forecast

Drizzle to start Christmas morning, but then clearing skies and warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News


The Queen hints at bumps in annual Christmas message

By the time you read this, Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas address will have aired in the UK. Ahead of the broadcast, Buckingham Palace released a photo of Her...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •WorldNewsFrance 24FOXNews.comSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring the Kids to Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas Lunch

It's time for Queen Elizabeth's annual pre-Christmas luncheon! The holiday gathering took place at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Of course, several...
E! Online Also reported by •Seattle Times

