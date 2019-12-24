Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
This year's Christmas NBA schedule features five games, including two highly-anticipated matchups that could serve as conference finals previews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Taxidermist has come up with stuffed festive animals ready for the tree [Video]Taxidermist has come up with stuffed festive animals ready for the tree

Britain's wackiest taxidermist has come up with his first ever Christmas range - full of festive stuffed animal decorations.Eccentric Jack Devaney, 25, has spent 18 months building up a catalogue of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about league showcase

A six-pack of Christmas nuggets to know going into this year’s slate of showcase NBA games on the holiday: Boston at Toronto, Milwaukee at Philadelphia,...
Seattle Times

How the NBA took over Christmas Day

How the NBA took over Christmas DayWith Lakers vs. Clippers and four other big games on Christmas Day, the NBA is once again proving they own the holiday.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeetrainers

Java EE Trainers ✓ NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase #BreakingNews #usatoday ►►►… https://t.co/sKsWiwTziK 51 minutes ago

SportsGrad2010

Sports Life NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase https://t.co/HjP4VAnT23 via @USATODAY 58 minutes ago

tailgatebuddy

TailgateBuddy NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase https://t.co/gmLiVQTtyG https://t.co/ZwPx7l8gDn 2 hours ago

mtsarabia

Maria Teresa Sarabia NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase https://t.co/n6BAWDXbal via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase This year's Christmas NBA schedule f… https://t.co/PtETbI1huQ 4 hours ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase https://t.co/Y3OzUii8Ee @usa_feeds… https://t.co/sL8QTluhTL 5 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase https://t.co/E582eohGdj https://t.co/DyNTI36XHw 7 hours ago

reviews_blogger

Blogger Book Reviews NBA Christmas schedule: Everything to know for the five-game holiday showcase This year's Christmas NBA schedule f… https://t.co/Satg1YTGHt 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.