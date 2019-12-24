Global  

World's tallest geyser breaks eruption record, stunning Yellowstone visitors, scientists

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park blew past its yearly eruption record in 2019, shooting up water 47 times, indicating an active period.
 The Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park has had another record year for eruptions and scientists are trying to figure out why. Veuer's Sam Berman has the full story.

