IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting labels Alex Carey as 'match-winner'

DNA Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ponting also expressed his thoughts on how he considers IPL and the BBL as two of the best tournaments in the world.
Ponting backs Carey to win lots of games for Delhi Capitals

Adelaide, Dec 24 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will get Delhi Capitals a lot of victories in the next...
Sify

