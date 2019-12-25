Global  

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby streets.
News video: Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes

 Protests leave a trail of destruction on Christmas Day after clashes spilled out across malls and the tourist hub in Hong Kong the night before. Libby Hogan reports.

Police, protesters clash as Hong Kong celebrates Christmas

Hong Kong's Christmas celebrations were marred by sporadic clashes between police and pro-democracy activists on Wednesday as the city's pro-Beijing leader said...
IndiaTimes Also reported by Reuters, France 24, Reuters India, CBS News, CBC.ca, BBC News

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series...
Japan Today


