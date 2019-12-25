Global  

Pope in Christmas message urges softening of 'self-centred hearts'

BBC News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
In his Christmas Day message, Pope Francis says a more compassionate mankind can help end suffering.
Pope Francis continues Asia trip with anti-nuclear message in Japan

Pope Francis continues Asia trip with anti-nuclear message in Japan

Duration: 01:00


Pope's Christmas Eve message: God loves 'even the worst of us'

The pope's message celebrating Christmas came as the Catholic Church has been rocked by scandals and opposition. While not specifically mentioning recent Church...
Deutsche Welle

Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message

Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas pierce the "darkness in human hearts" that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed...
Reuters

