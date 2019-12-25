Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near her rural retreat at Sandringham in eastern England. It was a festive event Wednesday as the queen was joined for the first time by Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, the […]
Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince's condition following the announcement on Friday he was being admitted to King Edward...
Queen Elizabeth II will describe 2019 as a "bumpy" year for both her family and Britain in her traditional Christmas Day message on Wednesday. France 24 Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Just Jared •Reuters •Reuters India
