Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near her rural retreat at Sandringham in eastern England. It was a festive event Wednesday as the queen was joined for the first time by Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, the […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital 01:04

 Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince's condition following the announcement on Friday he was being admitted to King Edward...

