‘Uncut Gems’ review: Adam Sandler shines as he doubles down on risky bets

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
As a compulsive gambler one bad beat away from dire consequences, Adam Sandler shines in “Uncut Gems.”
Eric Bogosian On 'Uncut Gems,' The Adam Sandler-Led, Crime-Comedy Film [Video]Eric Bogosian On "Uncut Gems," The Adam Sandler-Led, Crime-Comedy Film

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes "Uncut Gems," an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the..

Eric Bogosian Praises Adam Sandler's Acting In 'Uncut Gems' [Video]Eric Bogosian Praises Adam Sandler's Acting In "Uncut Gems"

While going over his experience working with Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems," Eric Bogosian speaks on the strengths Adam Sandler brought to the dramatic role with his background as a comedic actor.

Adam Sandler has a shot at an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems

Back in September, Joanna wrote about the premiere of Adam Sandler's Oscar hopeful, Uncut Gems. Well, Uncut Gems is now in theaters, and Adam Sandler's...
Celebrity Social Media, December 19, 2019

As Sarah wrote yesterday, Adam Sandler still has a chance at a nomination for Uncut Gems, even if it's a slim chance (read her take here).
