Girls adored ‘Little Women.’ Louisa May Alcott did not.

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Note: This story does not include spoilers specific to the 2019 film version of “Little Women” directed by Greta Gerwig. It does include spoilers about “Little Women” the book by Louisa May Alcott, which we have all had 150 years to read. — — — Above all else, Louisa May Alcott was a radical. From […]
