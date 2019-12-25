Global  

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message encourages 'small steps' to bring peace, reconciliation

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas address invokes the anniversaries of the D-Day invasion and the moon landing, as well as the birth of her eighth great-grandchild, to deliver a message of peace and reconciliation.
News video: Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message

Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message 07:47

 During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child.

Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service [Video]Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service

Queen Elizabeth arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal Sandringham Estate on Wednesday for a Christmas Day service.

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message: '2019 has been quite bumpy’

Queen Elizabeth II will describe 2019 as a "bumpy" year for both her family and Britain in her traditional Christmas Day message on Wednesday.
France 24

The Queen releases her annual Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth II has released her annual Christmas message and reflects on the moon landing 50 years ago, the 75th anniversary of D-Day while also...
CTV News


