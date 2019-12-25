Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message encourages 'small steps' to bring peace, reconciliation

Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas address invokes the anniversaries of the D-Day invasion and the moon landing, as well as the birth of her eighth great-grandchild, to deliver a message of peace and reconciliation.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service Queen Elizabeth arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal Sandringham Estate on Wednesday for a Christmas Day service. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:01Published 2 hours ago Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message: '2019 has been quite bumpy’ Queen Elizabeth II will describe 2019 as a "bumpy" year for both her family and Britain in her traditional Christmas Day message on Wednesday.

France 24 2 days ago



The Queen releases her annual Christmas message Queen Elizabeth II has released her annual Christmas message and reflects on the moon landing 50 years ago, the 75th anniversary of D-Day while also...

CTV News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this